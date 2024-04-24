GRHS Art Students Bring Home 73 Ribbons from State Art

Ray Barrett poses with art teacher Shane Steiss during the State Art Symposium awards ceremony. GRHS took home 73 ribbons from state art this year. Courtesy photo

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Art Program had another excellent showing at the Wyoming State Art Symposium in Casper April 17-19, taking home 73 ribbons for their art pieces.

This year, 67 schools participated in the symposium and over 4,700 pieces of artwork were displayed in the Casper Events Center. GRHS took 175 pieces of art and received 73 ribbons. Only 25% of the total pieces that go to the State Art Symposium receive a ribbon, and 43% of GRHS student work received a ribbon this year.

Professional artists come in to judge the work each year, and select 25 congressional awards for sculpture and pottery. GRHS received six of the 25 congressional awards, with Brianna Uhrig, Elena Apperson, and Raygan Cochrun receiving four. Judges also select 25 congressional awards for drawings and paintings. GRHS’s Ray Barrett received one and Tyler Castillion received two. Tyler’s work was also selected to be displayed in a Wyoming state representative’s office for the year.

The First Lady of Wyoming selected a group of work to be displayed in the governor’s mansion for the year, including pieces from GRHS’ Raygan Cochrun, Tyler Castillion and Ryleigh Hawkins.

Ryleigh Hawkins with her piece that was selected by the First Lady of Wyoming to be displayed in the governor’s mansion.

“This year was an amazing success and all the kids that participated from our school did a great job. We are so proud of them,” GRHS art teacher Shane Steiss said.

The public can check out all of the amazing work the students have done throughout the year at the Industrial and Fine Art Fair in the GRHS main gym from April 29 through May 1. Admission is free. Along with the show, GRHS will also be doing a silent auction to help raise money for the Campos family.

Jamie Campos teaches art at Truman Elementary and just recently lost a prematurely born child. Their stay in the hospital was long and expensive, and the GRHS Art Program wants to help out. Pottery and original art made by Mr. Steiss, Ms. Mosley, Mrs. Wikstrom, and high school art students will be available for bidding during the art fair. All money raised will go directly to the Campos family. Bidding will be open from Monday morning April 29 until noon on Wednesday, May 1.

“This is a great opportunity to help out and walk away with some great artwork,” Steiss said.