GRHS Basketball Standout Signs with Sheridan College

GREEN RIVER– Green River High School student-athlete Madelyn Heiser signed her letter of intent Tuesday night to play basketball at Sheridan College after her high school graduation.

Heiser, a Senior, has been a starter for the Lady Wolves basketball team since she was a Freshman.

“She’s been our point guard throughout her high school career,” GRHS girls basketball coach Rick Carroll said. “She missed her sophomore year because she was injured, but she’s been a starter from the very beginning.”

It has been Heiser’s goal and dream since she started high school to play at the collegiate level.

“I just wanted to take it to the next level because I love it so much,” Heiser said.

She also looked at Western Wyoming Community College, and she had plans to look at Casper and Mesa as well, but decided her mind was made up after visiting Sheridan.

“It just felt right,” she said of Sheridan College. “The coach is somebody that I really think I can relate to and wants the best for me.”

Heiser is not only a star basketball player, but has been a leader on the Lady Wolves volleyball team as well. Despite this, however, it’s always been basketball for her.

“It’s just always been my passion and my interest over any sport,” she said.

Heiser has been a team leader for the Green River basketball team, and she plans on bringing that to Sheridan as well.

“I just hope to bring my hard work and dedication,” she said. “I want to be a team player and a leader.”

Her coaches here at Green River High School are rooting for her success and believe she’ll do a great job at the collegiate level.

“She’s done a great job, takes good care of the ball, and she’s a great leader,” Coach Carroll said. “We’re excited for her.”

Heiser plans to study either nursing or biology at college.