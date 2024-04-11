GRHS Basketball Standout Theron Archibald Commits to Northwest College

Theran Archibald signing his letter of intent to play basketball at Northwest College. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

GREEN RIVER – Theran Archibald signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Northwest College in Powell.

The high school standout from Green River High School is inclined towards pursuing civil engineering. His father, Travis Archibald, initially attended Northwest College for basketball before transferring to Western Wyoming Community College.

When asked about his decision, he expressed his excitement for the next step and how much he enjoys what the college has to offer.

I had a couple of other options but I love the campus at Northwest. I also love the coach and the team and I think it will be a good fit for me. –Theran Archibald

Representing GRHS in seven of the eight top 10 categories in the 4A West, Archibald’s name dominates the state’s basketball scene. During his senior season, he ranked second in scoring, fifth in rebounding, second in assists, sixth in steals, fifth in block shots, seventh in three-point shooting percentage, and fifth in free-throw shooting percentage.

He secured the second position statewide in scoring and ninth in rebounding, placing him fourth on the all-time scoring list for GRHS. Archibald’s exceptional performance on both ends earned him first-team all-conference, defensive player of the year, and first-team all-state accolades.

His contributions didn’t go unnoticed as he was unanimously selected to represent the south in the Wyoming Coaches Foundation North-South All-Star Game, scheduled for this summer in Casper. Additionally, he received the honor of representing Wyoming in the Wyoming-Montana All-Star game, a first in head coach Laurie Ivie’s tenure.

At the next level, the versatile player plans to play shooting guard.

Check out some more pictures from his signing below.