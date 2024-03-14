GRHS Boys Basketball Busy Offseason Upcoming

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves boys’ basketball season came to an end at the 4A West Regional Tournament on their home court a few weeks ago. They ended their season with a 7-15 record but were competitive in each game this year and lost a few games in overtime to teams who made the state championship.

The Wolves are saying goodbye to a few seniors this year with Theran Archibald, Chris Wilson, Adrian Ruiz, and Bryson Birch, all graduating this semester. Archibald, Wilson, and Ruiz were all starters this year, and Archibald was even awarded 3A West Defensive Player of the Year as well as all-state honors this season.

TRN Media reached out to head coach Laurie Ivie and she spoke on how proud she was of her team this year.

In reflection on our season, I am extremely proud of the growth and determination displayed by our team. Our overall record might not fully reflect the team’s performance, especially considering we experienced two losses in overtime, one in double overtime, and numerous games that were decided by just 1-2 possessions. Our journey on the court has been a testament to the character and dedication of our players, led by our seniors: Theran Archibald, Chris Wilson, Adrian Ruiz, and Bryson Birch. In our program, character matters, and our seniors exemplify it. They’ve shown integrity, humility, and a strong sense of responsibility. Their contributions have made a lasting impression on our players and coaches, leaving an indelible mark on the entire team. – Laurie Ivie

Coach Ivie also spoke about the program’s off-season regimen and discussed how they attend many camps and tournaments and play almost 50 games throughout the summer to prepare for the next season. She also spoke about some of the weight training and open gyms.

We have a fantastic strength and conditioning staff that the boys will work out with four times a week, and we have open gyms two or three times a week from May to November. This will be our building blocks and jumping off point into the 24-25 season.

With a busy off-season ahead of them, the upcoming varsity team looks to take the teachings they have learned from the seniors this year and improve the program’s record next season.