GRHS Boys Soccer Stays Undefeated in Conference Play

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves soccer teams clashed with the Lander Valley High School Tigers on Tuesday, delivering close matches where each game was determined by a single goal. The Lady Wolves, unfortunately, fell short in a 4-3 outcome, while the boys secured their second consecutive victory in overtime with a 2-1 scoreline.

The Green River boys boasted an undefeated record in three conference games and a 5-1 overall standing entering the match, whereas Lander held a 4-1 conference record and a 4-2 overall record.

At halftime, the score remained deadlocked at 0-0, as both teams showcased resilient defensive performances. Lander broke the deadlock in the 50th minute, seizing a 1-0 advantage. Green River retaliated with a goal, courtesy of a California toss by Max Hintz, leveling the score at 1-1 with 18 minutes remaining. Despite subsequent efforts, neither side managed to alter the score, leading to a shootout.

In the shootout, GRHS prevailed over Lander 4-3, with successful attempts from Axel Mackinnon, Izyk Arellano, Aiden Morris, and Braxton Doak, clinching a 2-1 victory for GRHS.

In the girls’ encounter preceding the boys’ match, GRHS, with a conference record of 2-1 and an overall record of 4-2, faced an undefeated Lander squad in conference play, boasting a 5-1 overall record.

The Lady Wolves’ Isa Vasco found the net twice within the opening 20 minutes, granting the Lady Wolves a 2-0 lead. However, Lander swiftly countered, narrowing the deficit to 2-1 by halftime. In the second half, Lander surged ahead with two goals within the initial 15 minutes, claiming a 3-2 advantage. They extended their lead further with another goal, making it 4-2 with 16 minutes remaining. Despite a late goal by Vasco from a free kick, bringing the score to 4-3, the Lady Wolves fell short, concluding the match with a 4-3 defeat.

With a current overall record of 4-3 and a conference standing of 2-2, the Lady Wolves maintain a prominent position in the latest 3A rankings on the wyopreps.com Coaches and Media Soccer Poll, occupying the fourth spot. Meanwhile, Lander ascends to second place.

On the boys’ side, boasting a 6-1 overall record and a flawless 4-0 conference record, Green River secures the third position in the most recent poll, garnering one first-place vote. Lander is unranked.

Later this week, Green River faces Lyman Friday and Mountain View Saturday. The games in Lyman start at noon with the girls first and then the boys at 2 p.m. In Mountain View, the girls start at 11 a.m. and the boys at 1 p.m. For more on the remaining schedule for all GRHS and RSHS sports, click here.

TRN Media will be live-streaming video coverage of both Green River soccer games in Lyman and Mountain View this week. You can find the live streams on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.