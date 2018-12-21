GRHS Boys Swimming Takes First in Rock Springs Invite

ROCK SPRINGS — Green River High School Boys Swimming dominated the pool Thursday night against seven other teams in the Rock Springs Invite.

The Wolves took first in eight of the twelve events. Four different swimmers for Green River were able to take first individually accompanied by two relays won by the Wolves. Green River scored 329 points at the end of the day to put the Wolves on top of the competition.

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

GRHS BOYS RESULTS

200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY

GRHS “A” – Michael Richmond, Jason Richmond, Trevor Moser, Dean Lyon – 1:47.44

2. GRHS “C” – Cole Gilmore, Garrett Gilmore, Araya Finley, Tyler Luth – 2:22.51

200 YARD FREESTYLE

Michael Richmond – 1:49.88

10. Dade Lucero – 2:15.73

13. Araya Finley – 2:18.33

21. Tyler Luth – 2:39.52

200 YARD IM

Dean Lyon – 2:17.67

3. Elijah Kraft – 2:22.32

7. Devin Bobbitt – 2:35.76

DQ. Levi Westburg

50 YARD FREESTYLE

4. Jason Richmond – 25.20

5. Gabe Davis – 25.21

11.Jake Probst – 26.56

12. Trevor Moser – 26.76

24. Cole Gilmore – 28.97

35. Garrett Gilmore – 34.07

38. Riley Roberts – 38.47

39. Braiden Gries – 39.81

1 Meter Diving

Alejandro Grajeda – 208.10

3. Kayson Snow – 125.65

100 YARD BUTTERFLY

4. Trevor Moser – 1:04.68

5. Johnathan Clark – 1:06.27

13. Sam Quick – 1:19.63

100 YARD FREESTYLE

Dean Lyon – 53.53

2. Gabe Davis – 56.79

14. Jake Probst – 1:00.14

16. Dade Lucero – 1:01.06

28. Tyler Luth – 1:12.47

29. Garrett Gilmore – 1:15.43

DQ. Braiden Gries

500 YARD FREESTYLE

6. Levi Westburg – 6:20.10

12. Araya Finley – 6:45.49

200 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY

3. GRHS “A” – Gabe Davis, Trevor Moser, Dade Lucero, Jake Probst – 1:45.51

14. GRHS “B” – Araya Finley, Levi Westburg, Cole Gilmore, Riley Roberts – 2:04.21

100 YARD BACKSTROKE

Michael Richmond – 56.15

3. Johnathan Clark – 1:04.68

6. Sam Quick – 1:09.55

12. Cole Gilmore – 1:19.92

23. Riley Roberts – 1:48.16

100 YARD BREASTSTROKE

Jason Richmond – 1:06.28

3. Elijah Kraft – 1:10.63

6. Devin Bobbitt – 1:15.24

400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY

GRHS “A” – Dean Lyon, Elijah Kraft, Jason Richmond, Michael Richmond – 3:38.19

9. GRHS “B” – Jake Probst, Sam Quick, Johnathan Clark, Devin Bobbitt – 4:31.82

TEAM SCORES

Green River High School – 329 Rawlins High School – 244 Riverton High School – 155 Rock Springs High School – 150 Evanston High School – 132 Sublette County – 123 Lyman High School – 110 Kemmerer High School – 72

Up Next

The Wolves will take a short break before returning to the water for the Laramie Invite on December 28-29. To check out the GRHS Boys Swimming schedule go here.