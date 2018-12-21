GRHS Boys Swimming Takes First in Rock Springs Invite

ROCK SPRINGS — Green River High School Boys Swimming dominated the pool Thursday night against seven other teams in the Rock Springs Invite.
The Wolves took first in eight of the twelve events. Four different swimmers for Green River were able to take first individually accompanied by two relays won by the Wolves. Green River scored 329 points at the end of the day to put the Wolves on top of the competition.
GRHS BOYS RESULTS
200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY
- GRHS “A” – Michael Richmond, Jason Richmond, Trevor Moser, Dean Lyon – 1:47.44
2. GRHS “C” – Cole Gilmore, Garrett Gilmore, Araya Finley, Tyler Luth – 2:22.51
200 YARD FREESTYLE
- Michael Richmond – 1:49.88
10. Dade Lucero – 2:15.73
13. Araya Finley – 2:18.33
21. Tyler Luth – 2:39.52
200 YARD IM
- Dean Lyon – 2:17.67
3. Elijah Kraft – 2:22.32
7. Devin Bobbitt – 2:35.76
DQ. Levi Westburg
50 YARD FREESTYLE
4. Jason Richmond – 25.20
5. Gabe Davis – 25.21
11.Jake Probst – 26.56
12. Trevor Moser – 26.76
24. Cole Gilmore – 28.97
35. Garrett Gilmore – 34.07
38. Riley Roberts – 38.47
39. Braiden Gries – 39.81
1 Meter Diving
- Alejandro Grajeda – 208.10
3. Kayson Snow – 125.65
100 YARD BUTTERFLY
4. Trevor Moser – 1:04.68
5. Johnathan Clark – 1:06.27
13. Sam Quick – 1:19.63
100 YARD FREESTYLE
- Dean Lyon – 53.53
2. Gabe Davis – 56.79
14. Jake Probst – 1:00.14
16. Dade Lucero – 1:01.06
28. Tyler Luth – 1:12.47
29. Garrett Gilmore – 1:15.43
DQ. Braiden Gries
500 YARD FREESTYLE
6. Levi Westburg – 6:20.10
12. Araya Finley – 6:45.49
200 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY
3. GRHS “A” – Gabe Davis, Trevor Moser, Dade Lucero, Jake Probst – 1:45.51
14. GRHS “B” – Araya Finley, Levi Westburg, Cole Gilmore, Riley Roberts – 2:04.21
100 YARD BACKSTROKE
- Michael Richmond – 56.15
3. Johnathan Clark – 1:04.68
6. Sam Quick – 1:09.55
12. Cole Gilmore – 1:19.92
23. Riley Roberts – 1:48.16
100 YARD BREASTSTROKE
- Jason Richmond – 1:06.28
3. Elijah Kraft – 1:10.63
6. Devin Bobbitt – 1:15.24
400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY
- GRHS “A” – Dean Lyon, Elijah Kraft, Jason Richmond, Michael Richmond – 3:38.19
9. GRHS “B” – Jake Probst, Sam Quick, Johnathan Clark, Devin Bobbitt – 4:31.82
TEAM SCORES
- Green River High School – 329
- Rawlins High School – 244
- Riverton High School – 155
- Rock Springs High School – 150
- Evanston High School – 132
- Sublette County – 123
- Lyman High School – 110
- Kemmerer High School – 72
Up Next
The Wolves will take a short break before returning to the water for the Laramie Invite on December 28-29. To check out the GRHS Boys Swimming schedule go here.