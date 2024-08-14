GRHS Celebrated as School of Distinction

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School was awarded as a Platinum School of Distinction by Jostens Renaissance Education, and a group of students attended the Jostens Renaissance Global Conference in Orlando, Florida this summer.

Green River High School teacher Bradlee Skinner said that last year there were 21 schools who received the platinum level of this award, and this year Green River High School was one of 60 schools in North America. Skinner said it will be even more difficult to reach that level next year, according to Jostens.

The main focus of the award is to recognize the culture and climate of the school, Skinner said. He said it’s not just one program, but rather a school wide process.

“So from what our football team is doing to our FFA program to National Honor Society to our marching band and our student council, it’s everything that goes on in our school that improves the culture and climate of our building,” Skinner said.

He said culture is easily defined as traditions, so it’s the things that the school consistently does day in and day out and year in and year out. The climate is about how the school feels.

“When you walk into our building, how does it make you as a guest, or as a student feel based on what you’re seeing, what you’re hearing, what you’re participating in?” he said.

He said they keep track of all of these focus areas throughout the year and then submit them at the end of the school year in a lengthy application process.

“We were then lucky enough to receive said recognition,” Skinner said.

Olivia Laughlin, Student Body President, said this summer was her second time attending the global conference, and this year she had the mindset of “what can I bring back for our school for us to do?”

“I took so many notes on my computer that I plan on bringing to our school,” she said. Among her notes are ideas to make pep rallies more exciting for the students, and other things to bring to other school events to create more excitement and increase participation.

“Everybody dreads Mondays. The goal for this year at JRGC was to make kids excited for Mondays, to have them ready to come to school,” she said.

Student Zaeya Morrison said while at the conference she learned ways to include students in rallies and other activities who aren’t commonly recognized. She feels it is “important that everyone feels involved and has a voice in our schools.”

“I’ve also learned ways to boost self love and self awareness in our schools to make sure every student is seen, heard and appreciated,” she said.

Student Jonathan Myers said he was able to connect with high schools across several states to share ideas for activities and events with, and he will be collaborating with schools in California, Washington, Texas, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He also said that he learned new ideas for appreciating and recognizing all staff and faculty members from teachers to bus drivers to custodians.