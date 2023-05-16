GRHS Celebrates Class of 2023 at Commencement Ceremony

GREEN RIVER — It was a full house in the Green River High School gymnasium Monday night as family and friends cheered on the Class of 2023 while they received their diplomas.

GRHS graduated 152 students, with 58 students graduating with honors. Thirty students graduated Summa Cum Laude, each earning a 4.0 cumulative GPA throughout their four years of high school.

Fifteen students graduated Magna Cum Laude, earning GPAs of 3.75-3.9, and 13 students graduated Cum Laude with GPAs of 3.5-3.749.

Charlotte Fowler, 2022-2023 Student Body President, acted as the Master of Ceremonies. The commencement ceremony was complete with several speeches and performances by the GRHS symphonic band the GRHS Pack N’ Harmony choir.

Superintendent Craig Barringer provided a welcome speech before Tim Cassity gave his commencement address as the Class of 2023’s Distinguished Teacher. Cassity told the graduates to look to their family and teachers as “influencers” rather than to social media. He said the Class of 2023 is one of the best to come through GRHS.

Katelin Beck gave the opening speech, in which she told her classmates to embrace their failures on their journeys to success. Triston Drozd thanked his teachers and his family in his senior class address.

After the diplomas were presented Faith Duncan gave the closing speech, and Fowler presented the Class of 2023 where the graduates moved their tassels to the left and threw their caps in the air.

