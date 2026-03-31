GRHS Cheer Coach Mikayla Smart Steps Away After Building State Powerhouse

GREEN RIVER — Mikayla Smart is stepping down as head coach of the Green River High School cheer program, closing a chapter that included sustained success at the state level and a lasting impact on the athletes she coached.

Smart, who announced her decision a few weeks ago, spent six years with the program, including four as head coach. During her tenure, Green River established itself as one of the state’s premier programs, highlighted by five consecutive state spirit titles and multiple championships in both Gameday and Co-ed divisions.

“Honestly, I’m most proud of the people each of our athletes have become,” Smart said. “More than anything, it’s their growth. The way they’ve learned to show up for each other, push through challenges, and hold themselves to a high standard. That’s what really defines this program.”

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With Smart on the coaching staff, the Wolves captured a Co-ed state title in 2022 and 2023, followed by both Gameday and Co-ed titles in 2024. The program added Gameday championships in 2025 and 2026, continuing a run that began after runner-up finishes in Co-ed in 2021 and Gameday in 2022 and additional runner-up finishes in Gameday in 2023.

Smart said those accomplishments reflected more than results on the mat.

“I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish together, including three Gameday state titles and a Co-ed state title during my time as head coach, but that success is really just a reflection of who they became along the way,” she said. “That’s the part that lasts far beyond any season.”

During her time as head coach, 18 athletes earned All-State honors, a mark Smart said speaks to the work put in behind the scenes.

“We’ve had 18 athletes earn All-State honors during my time as head coach, which is really special,” she said. “It’s been fun to see them get that recognition, especially knowing how much work and growth goes into earning that opportunity.”

Smart also pointed to the program’s evolution in approach and execution as a key factor in its rise.

“I’ve seen the program grow not just in performance, but in the way our athletes approached the details of what we do,” she said. “There’s been a big shift toward more consistency, more precision, and just a higher level of focus in every part of the routine.”

That attention to detail showed most in Gameday, one of the state’s most competitive categories.

“We became a lot more intentional about execution and the small details that set teams apart, and over time that really elevated both our performance and the overall standard of the program,” Smart said.

A Green River native, Smart described leading the program as a full-circle moment, having once been part of it herself.

“As a Green River native who was raised in this same program by the man who built it, Tim Chilcott, it’s meant more to me than I can really put into words,” she said. “This program has always been bigger than just cheer. It’s about tradition, pride, and being part of something that lasts beyond your time in it.”

She added that returning to lead the program carried deep personal significance.

“To come back and lead the same program that shaped me, and to pour into the next group of athletes the way I was poured into, has been really special,” Smart said. “It’s something I’ll always be grateful for and proud to have been a part of.”

Smart credited those around her for the program’s success, including assistant coach Jennifer Rocha and the school’s activities department.

“First, my assistant coach Jennifer Rocha. I can’t say enough about her,” Smart said. “Her support, loyalty, and commitment to this program have meant everything.”

She also thanked Tony Beardsley, Julie Seymour and Ruth Dewick, along with administrators, parents and the broader community for their continued support.

“And finally, to all of the athletes I’ve had the chance to coach, thank you,” Smart said. “Each of you has taught me something, and I’ll carry that with me moving forward.”

Smart said she is looking ahead to the future while reflecting on what she will miss most about coaching.

“I’m excited for what’s next and the opportunity to continue to grow both personally and professionally,” she said. “At the same time, I’ll definitely miss the day-to-day with the athletes the most. The energy, the relationships, and all the little moments that come with it. Being part of their journey has been the most rewarding part of this role.”