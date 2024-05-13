GRHS Class of 2024 Set to Receive Diplomas Tonight

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Class of 2024 is set to receive their diplomas tonight inside the GRHS main gym.

The graduating class consists of 135 students, with over 64 students graduating with academic honors. Twenty-eight students earned a 3.9-4.0 GPA to graduate summa cum laude, 20 students earned 3.7-3.8 GPAs to graduate magna cum laude, and 16 students are graduating cum laude with 3.5-3.6 GPAs.

Student speakers for the evening will be Adara Akin, Laural Kurth, and Rylie Johnson. Destyni German is the master of ceremonies as she is the current student body president.

Band teacher Quinn Kalinski is the Distinguished Teacher speaker.

The commencement ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. For those who would like to watch the Class of 2024 graduate can stream the ceremony on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and TRN Sports on YouTube.