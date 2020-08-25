GRHS Cross Country | 2020 Preview

The 2020 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County.

In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach and every team’s schedule.

We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing feature story ideas while you’re out at the games.

See you in the stands!

GRHS Cross Country Overview

Head Coach: Craig Leavitt

2019 Results: Boys team finished 11th at state. Girls did not compete at state.

COACH’S CORNER

“We’re 3A now so that’s new and I think that it’s going to be a pretty successful year. I think it will be more competitive for us and we’ll be right in the mix where hopefully they can sneak in and get a trophy once in a while. We haven’t had a team this talented for quite a while.

We have a full girls team this year and we haven’t had a full team from the beginning of the season for a while and we have depth now. We have nine girls instead of usually four or five, so we’ve gotten back up. Injuries have hurt us the last few years with the girls’ team, usually it’s four at state. We are excited about that.

For the boys team, we didn’t lose any boys. They are all returning athletes so we are really excited. They are still young and we have a lot of sophomores so hopefully they are developed enough that this will be a good season for them.

I’m excited, as long as we can make it through without getting COVID-19.”

Rising Stars

Greg Sherwin

Ezekiel Reading

Nathan Stevenson

Madison Murdock

Madison Bauers

Madison Yoak

2020 GRHS CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 🏃

8/28-29 – Green River Invite – TBA

9/05 – Douglas Invite

9/10 – Riverton Invite

9/18 – Cheyenne Invite

9/25 – Saratoga Invite

10/01 – Lander Invite

10/09 – Rock Springs Invite

10/16 – Conference @ Riverton

10/24 – State @ TBD

*Bold indicates home event