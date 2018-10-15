GRHS Cross Country Races at Regionals

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School cross country teams raced at the regional meet on Friday, October 12, at Rock Springs.

The region is made up of Green River, Rock Springs, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, and Evanston.

Senior Marcos Valerio led the Wolves runners, finishing in third place with a time of 17:17.62. Tanner Adam was the Wolves’ next top finisher, taking 17th place with a time of 18:24.03.

For the Lady Wolves, freshman Madison Yoak was top runner, taking 14th place with a time of 21:26.14. Kaisa Arnell took 20th place, running a time of 21:36.70.

Check out the Wolves’ complete results below.

Green River High School

Varsity Boys Results

3. Marcos Valerio 17:17.62

17. Tanner Adam 18:24.03

35. Greg Sherwin 19:47.79

38. William Phelps 21:56.23

39. Kaden Gailey 22:11.50

40. Evin Hansen 22:18.35

41. Jared Westenskow 22:21.48







Varsity Boys Team Scores

1. Evanston 33

2. Laramie 67

3. Rock Springs 70

4. Natrona County 70

5. Kelly Walsh 131

6. Green River 132



Varsity Girls Results

14. Madison Yoak 21:26.14

20. Kaisa Arnell 21:36.70







Varsity Girls Team Scores

1. Natrona County 35

2. Evanston 64

3. Laramie 67

4. RSHS 75

5. Kelly Walsh 109



JV Boys Results

31. Tyler Luth 25:24.74



JV Girls Results

23. Jade Arnell 24:45.30

34. Shya Deakins 29:01.40







Up Next

The Green River High School cross country teams will wrap the season up at the state meet this Saturday, October 20, in Sheridan.