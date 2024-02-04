GRHS Drops Both Kelly Walsh Games While Rock Springs Continues to Win at Home

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Green River and Rock Springs basketball teams finished their weekend of basketball after they faced each other Thursday. The Tigers and Lady Tigers would defeat Evanston at home while Green River dropped both of their games at Kelly Walsh.

The Tigers and Red Devils needed overtime to determine a winner in their ballgame. The Tigers came out on top 68-66. Joey Stauffer and Kael Anderson were the leading forces for the Tigers in overtime. They combined for all seven points by Rock Springs in the extra period. Stauffer finished with 12 points on the night and Anderson had 16. Je’Von Newman and Owen Patterson also scored double-digit points. Newman had 13 while Patterson had 15.

The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Red Devils 40-8. They held Evanston to two field goals the entire game defensively. On the offensive side, Rock Springs had two girls with double-digit points. Sydnee Harris led the team with 17 points while also shooting 9/10 at the free-throw line. Emma Asay had another great game. She scored 13.

The Lady Wolves dropped their game to Kelly Walsh 57-42. Brianna Strauss led the team in scoring. She finished with nine points and scored them all in the first quarter. Isabel Vasco was right behind her with eight points in the game.

The Wolves also dropped their game to Kelly Walsh 64-56. Theran Archibald finished the game with 21 points. Chris Wilson was second on the team with 16. Adrian Ruiz also finished with double-digit points with 11 points in the game.