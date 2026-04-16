GRHS Gets New Leader as Budget Battle Looms

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night to approve Thomas Jassman as the next principal of Green River High School.

Jassman, who has served as principal of Riverton High School for the past three years, replaces Darren Heslep, who announced his retirement after 37 years in education. Before Riverton, Jassman held roles as head football coach, activities director, and assistant principal at Rock Springs High School.

Superintendent Scott Cooper praised the hire, saying Jassman’s “proven leadership and dedication to student achievement make him an excellent fit for our school community.” Jassman and newly approved GRHS Assistant Principal Sydney Hooten are expected to begin their roles in mid-July.

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Education Recalibration Bill

Wyoming’s recently enacted recalibration bill, which restructures how the state allocates education funding and limits how districts can spend it, was a concern during the meeting.

Trustee Michelle Foley said she attended a legislative committee meeting in Casper where educators testified against the measure but felt their concerns went unheeded. “I attended a meeting in Casper where the legislators on that recalibration committee listened to the educators,” she said, “but I’m not sure that they heard what they were saying.”

Foley took direct aim at what she described as a contradiction in the legislature’s approach. “I’m deeply concerned with our state taking away local control, supplying money but limiting where it can be spent, taking away money that hasn’t been spent, punishing us for being fiscally responsible,” she said, adding that lawmakers who campaigned against big government appeared to be governing in contradiction of that promise.

Trustee Tom Wilson framed the challenge in practical terms, warning that support structures teachers currently rely on are at risk. “We’re gonna have to put a lot more work on the admin to try to figure out how we can keep supporting our teachers the way we have,” he said. “Some people are probably gonna be upset with some of the changes that we have to make.”

Cooper acknowledged that the district was spending considerable hours working through the implications. “We’re gonna work really hard to make sure everything’s as equitable as possible across the district,” he said. “The budgets are gonna be challenging.”

Interest-based salary negotiations with the teachers’ association are scheduled for April 22, with a backup date approved for May 5 should the parties not reach an agreement. Multiple board members urged residents to research candidates ahead of the primary elections and contact their state representatives directly.

“Do the research to see which representatives represent your values, your needs, and your wants,” Foley said.