GRHS Girls Basketball | 2019 Preview

GRHS GIRLS BASKETBALL OVERVIEW
Head Coach: Rick Carroll
2018 Results: Won the consolation championship game at the 4A state tournament.
COACH’S THOUGHTS
“Offensively I think we have some pretty good shooting skills. We do a good job of getting the ball where we need to and finishing. We are also a good rebounding team. Last year we were third best in the state and I felt like we did good in that avenue.
Defensively we got better as the season went on last year. We had kids figuring out what it was all about. We played a lot of man-to-man last year and I think we’ll probably do that again. We want to speed it up a little bit so we might try and press more. We’ll see how that goes this year.
I think sometimes we don’t handle the ball as well as we should. We are a little bit loose with it and we have trouble in games with turning the ball over. We’ll work on that pretty hard this year.
We’re going to be one of those teams that’s extremely competitive and right in the mix of everything that’s happening. From our side with Kelly Walsh, Star Valley and Rock Springs are probably right there and I think we are right in the thick of all that. All the teams in our conference are going to be better.
We have some high expectations and the girls have high expectations. They are really excited about the season.”
RISING STARS
Ashelynn Birch
Madelyn Heiser
Tayana Crowder
Kelsi Angelovich
MY THOUGHTS
The Lady Wolves basketball team offers a lot of upside this season. The team brings back a strong core of juniors and sophomores who have varsity experience from 2018-19.
In addition to bringing back experience, Green River also took on a defensive minded approach to the game that served them well as the season progressed. Coach Carrol hopes to continue to build off of that defense and use it to the Wolves’ advantage this year.
Green River’s offense was top five in scoring last year and that should give this team confidence going into the season. The Lady Wolves have proven to shoot the ball efficiently and there’s no evidence to believe that their offensive production will slow.
Last season the Lady Wolves won the consolation championship. This team has the talent and ability to go further in 4A state tournament. How far they can go hinges on their improvement defensively.
2019 GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 📅
*Bold indicates home event
12/12-14 – Strannigan Invite – TBA
12/19-21 – Flaming Gorge Classic – TBA
01/09-11 – Cheyenne Invite – TBA
01/17 – Thunder Basin – 6:00 p.m.
01/23 – Evanston Schools – 6:00 p.m.
01/25 – Jackson Hole High School – 2:30 p.m.
02/01 – Star Valley High School – 3:30 p.m.
02/06 – Rock Springs High School – 5:30 p.m.
02/08 – Kelly Walsh High School – 1:00 p.m.
02/14 – Riverton High School – 6:00 p.m.
02/15 – Cody High School – 3:00 p.m.
02/20 – Evanston Schools – 6:00 p.m.
02/22 – Jackson Hole High School – 2:30 p.m.
02/27 – Rock Springs High School – 5:30 p.m.
02/29 – Star Valley High School – 3:30 p.m.
03/05-07 – Regional Tournament @ Evanston – TBA
03/12-14 – State Tournament @ Casper – TBA
