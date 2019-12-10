GRHS Girls Basketball | 2019 Preview

The 2019-20 Green River High School winter sports season is just around the corner which means it’s almost time to break out the green and black apparel.



In order to get you ready for the 2019 winter sports season at GRHS, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach, our thoughts and the schedule for each team in Sweetwater County.



We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing stories while you’re out at the games. We’ll bring you the best and most interesting coverage this season.



See you in the stands. Go Wolves!

GRHS GIRLS BASKETBALL OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Rick Carroll



2018 Results: Won the consolation championship game at the 4A state tournament.

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“Offensively I think we have some pretty good shooting skills. We do a good job of getting the ball where we need to and finishing. We are also a good rebounding team. Last year we were third best in the state and I felt like we did good in that avenue.

Defensively we got better as the season went on last year. We had kids figuring out what it was all about. We played a lot of man-to-man last year and I think we’ll probably do that again. We want to speed it up a little bit so we might try and press more. We’ll see how that goes this year.

I think sometimes we don’t handle the ball as well as we should. We are a little bit loose with it and we have trouble in games with turning the ball over. We’ll work on that pretty hard this year.

We’re going to be one of those teams that’s extremely competitive and right in the mix of everything that’s happening. From our side with Kelly Walsh, Star Valley and Rock Springs are probably right there and I think we are right in the thick of all that. All the teams in our conference are going to be better.

We have some high expectations and the girls have high expectations. They are really excited about the season.”

RISING STARS