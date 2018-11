GRHS Girls Finish Second in State Swim Meet

LARAMIE — The Wyoming High School Girls State Swim Meet was held in Laramie over November 1-2.

The Lady Wolves finished second at the state meet finishing with 189 points as a team.

Green River High School

GRHS GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING STATE RESULTS 11/2

200 Yard Medley Relay

2. GRHS A- Lauren Jensen, Hailey Uhrig, Lauren Lee, Ashley Jensen 1:49.96

200 Yard Freestyle

5. Sydni Sanders 2:02.19

7. Alexa lauze 2:02.29

200 Yard IM

5. Lauren Jensen 2:16.42

11. Hailey Uhrig 2:22.30

50 Yard Freestyle

11. Ashley Jensen 26.28

100 Yard Butterfly

5. Lauren Lee 1:02.05

9. Ashley Jensen 1:04.47

12. Jarin Mandros 1:09.17

100 Yard Freestyle

6. Sydni Sanders 55.41

11. Kaycee Alsen 56.86

500 Yard Freestyle

3. Alexa Lauze 5:29.18

6. Lauren Lee 5:47.02

8. Madi Young 5:42.51

11. Lillian Munoz 5:49.30

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

6. GRHS A- Kaycee Olsen, Ashley Jensen, Alexa Lauze, Sydni Sanders 1:44.61

100 Yard Backstroke

3. Lauren Jensen 59.87

100 Yard Breaststroke

2. Hailey Uhrig 1:05.72

4. Lillian Munoz 1:09.52

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

3. GRHS A- Lauren Jensen, Lauren Lee, Alexa Lauze, Sydni Sanders 3:43.36

TEAM SCORES

Laramie High School 318

Green River High School 189

Campbell County High School 182

Sheridan High School 169

Cheyenne Centeral High School 134

Thunder Basin High School 112

Rock Springs High School 67

Kelly Walsh High School 66

Cheyenne South High School 62

Evanston High School 43

Natrona County High School 32

Cheyenne East High School 17