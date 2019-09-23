GRHS Girls Swim and Dive Takes First at Home Invitational

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School girls swimming and diving team came in first place at their invitational on Saturday, tacking on 411 team points to claim the win.

Eight schools were in attendance, including Green River, Rock Springs, Kelly Walsh, Riverton, Evanston, Natrona County, Rawlins, and Kemmerer.

Hailey Uhrig took first in both the 200 yard individual medley and the 100 yard breaststroke, swimming times of 2:23.53 and 1:08.27, respectively.

Lauren Jensen took first in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 26. 65. She also took first in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.47.

Alexa Lauze swam a time of 5:38.59 in the 500 yard freestyle to take first place. Lauze also took third in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:11.93.

Sydni Sanders took second in both the 200 yard free and the 100 yard free, with times of 2:11.06 and 1:10.75, respectively. Madi Young took second place in the 100 yard butterfly and the 500 yard free, swimming times of 1:07.37 and 5:59.46.

Lilly Munoz took second in the 100 yard breaststroke, swimming a time of 1:11.81. She also placed third in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:10.75.

Other top finishers included Cherylann Moritz, who took fourth in the 200 yard free and fifth in the 100 yard backstroke, Amaya Spartz who took fifth in the 500 yard free, Kaycee Olsen who took sixth in both the 100 yard free and the 100 yard backstroke, Madison Bauers who took sixth in the 100 yard breaststroke, and Adrienne Merrick who took eighth in both the 200 yard free and the 100 yard free.

Check below for the Lady Wolves’ complete results from their home invitational.

200 Yard Medley Relay

1. GRHS A 1:58.35

4. GRHS B 2:12.05

8. GRHS C 2:32.76

13. GRHS C 2:54.67

200 Yard Freestyle

2. Sydni Sanders 2:11.06 Q4A

3. Alexa Lauze 2:11.93 Q4A

8. Adrienne Merrick 2:24.21

12. Amaya Spartz 2:26.36

16. Modesta Rocha 2:32.81

18. Kelcee Seiller 2:35.53

30. Maya Wiekhorst 3:43.83

200 Yard Individual Medley

1. Hailey Uhrig 2:23.53 Q4A

4. Cherylann Moritz 2:38.69

11. Madison Bauers 2:50.14

16. Kaylee Peterson 3:00.87

50 Yard Freestyle

1. Lauren Jensen 26.65 Q4A

11. Merika Moffat 30.43

12. Jade Arnell 30.44

13. Chezni Rubeck 30.45

27. Grace Schulze 34.44

36. Alyssa Herwaldt 36.86

45. Ellie Phillips 39.86

1 Meter Diving

8. Olive Roberts 195.70 Q4A

9. Zella Maez 179.65 Q4A

100 Yard Butterfly

2. Madi Young 1:07.39 Q4A

3. Lilly Munoz 1:10.75 Q4A

100 Yard Freestyle

2. Sydni Sandes 1:10.75 Q4A

6. Kaycee Olsen 1:02.37

8. Adrienne Merrick 1:05.44

14. Merika Moffat 1:09.40

15. Modesta Rocha 1:10.18

18. Jade Arnell 1:11.73

20. Chezni Rubeck 1:12.43

31. Maya Wiekhorst 1:21.71

39. Alyssa Herwaldt 1:24.90

500 Yard Freestyle

1. Alexa Lauze 5:38.59 Q4A

2. Madi Young 5:59.46 Q4A

5. Amaya Spartz 6:23.92

10. Kaylee Peterson 7:04.36

11. Kelcee Seiller 7:04.51

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. GRHS A 1:49.48

6. GRHS B 2:01.13

11. GRHS C 2:05.00

18. GRHS D 2:22.29

100 Yard Backstroke

1. Lauren Jensen 1:00.47 Q4A

5. Cherylann Moritz 1:13.01

6. Kaycee Olsen 1:13.17

16. Haylie Gavin 1:23.54

27. Ellie Phillips 1:46.38

100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Hailey Uhrig 1:08.27 Q4A

2. Lilly Munoz 1:11.81 Q4A

6. Madison Bauers 1:22.56

13. Autumn Casey 1:31.80

30. Grace Schulze 1:42.20

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. GRHS A 4:02.80

3. GRHS B 4:23.90

10. GRHS C 5:14.89

Team Scores

Green River High School 411 Rock Springs High School 286 Kelly Walsh High School 233 Riverton High School 138 Evanston High School 132 Natrona County High School 66 Rawlins High School 63 Kemmerer High School 60

Up Next

The Lady Wolves will have two competitions on the road this week. They will compete at the Big Piney Invite on Thursday, September 26, and the Evanston Invite on Saturday, September 28. The meets are scheduled to start at 5 pm and 10 am, respectively.