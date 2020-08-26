GRHS Girls Swimming and Diving | 2020 Preview

The 2020 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County.

In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach and every team’s schedule.

We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing feature story ideas while you’re out at the games.

See you in the stands!

GRHS Girls Swimming and Diving Overview

Head Coach: Colleen Seiloff

2019 Results: Team finished second overall at state meet.

COACH’S CORNER

“We’ve come off of two years of being second. These girls are working hard and have been working hard. It’s going to take everybody so that we can continue to be competitive and be at the top.

We’ve been competing in 4A for a long time and this will be our first year in 3A. I think there are some great coaches and some great teams in 3A. We’ll be going against some smaller teams numbers wise, but not in quality. That may be a little bit different since we are a good size team coming into 3A.

Our four seniors are a great group of girls. They are strong in their own events. They are going to be good role models. I’m really excited about that leadership.

Lauren Jensen is an awesome backstroker. She’s kind of an all-around swimmer. She can swim the medley, she can swim a wonderful butterfly. There’s a lot of events that we could possibly use her in. Alexa Lauze is a great distance girl. She’s fun to watch when she swims the 500. She’s really strong in those events. Madison Young is coming on in a lot of different events. She started out in distance, but her butterfly is coming along, her freestyle events and backstroke are coming along. She’s going to be a strong swimmer for us. We have Lauren Lee who is a strong young lady. Her freestyles, distance, 200, 100, and her butterfly is beautiful.

I think all the way down, juniors and sophomores, just like our seniors, there will be girls who are competitive for some of the top spots in the state. If you want to be a competitive team, you’ve got to get into the water and work hard.”

Rising Stars

Lauren Jensen (Senior)

Madison Young (Senior)

Alexa Lauze (Senior)

Lauren Lee (Senior)

2020 GRHS GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING SCHEDULE 🏊‍♀️

8/29 – vs. Natrona County/Kelly Walsh – 10 am

9/04 – vs. Kemmerer/Cheyenne South – 4 pm

9/05 – vs. Pinedale/Rock Springs – 10 am

9/11 – @ Lander – TBA

9/12 – @ Lander/Jackson

9/18 – @ Rock Springs – 4 pm

9/19 – vs. Lyman/Evanston/Kemmerer – 10 am

9/24 – vs. Lander – TBA

9/26 – @ Evanston – 10 am

10/02 – @ Cheyenne Central – 4 pm

10/03 – @ Laramie – 10 am

10/09 – @ Worland – TBA

10/10 – @ Buffalo – TBA

10/16 – vs. Rawlins/Worland – TBA

10/17 – vs. Pinedale/Worland/Rawlins – TBA

10/23 – 3A West Conference @ Lyman – TBA

10/29 – Last Chance Meet – 4 pm

11/06-07 – State @ Laramie – TBA

