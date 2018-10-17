GRHS Girls Swimming Takes Second in Laramie

LARAMIE–The Green River High School girls swimming team competed at the Laramie Invitational over the weekend, in which they took second out of 19 teams.

The Lady Wolves totaled up 386 points to secure the silver, losing only to Laramie.



Standout Performances

Lauren Jensen placed second in the 100 yard backstroke, second in the 200 yard medley relay, and third in the 400 yard freestyle relay.

Lauren Lee took second in the 200 yard medley relay, fourth in the 200 yard freestyle relay, fifth in the 500 yard freestyle, and sixth in the 100 yard butterfly.

Hailey Uhrig placed second in the 100 yard breaststroke, second in the 200 yard medley relay, and sixth in the 200 yard IM.

Sydni Sanders took third place in the 400 yard freestyle relay, fourth in the 200 yard freestyle relay, eighth in the 100 yard freestyle, and she tied with teammate Alexa Lauze for fifth in the 200 yard freestyle.

In addition to tying for fifth in the 200 yard freestyle, Lauze also took third in both the 500 yard freestyle and 400 yard freestyle relay, and fourth in the 200 yard freestyle relay.



Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Ashley Jensen placed second in the 200 yard medley relay, third in the 400 yard medley relay, and fourteenth in both the 500 yard freestyle and the 100 yard butterfly.

Lillian Munoz placed fourth in the 100 yard breaststroke, fifth in the 200 yard IM, and sixth in the 200 yard medley relay.

Kaycee Olsen placed sixth in the 200 yard medley relay, ninth in the 100 yard freestyle, an fifteenth in the 100 yard backstroke.



Check out the GRHS girls swim team’s complete results from the Laramie Invitational below.

200 Yard Medley Relay

2. GRHS A- Lauren Jensen, Hailey Uhrig, Lauren Lee, Ashley Jensen 1:54.97

6. GRHS B- Madi Young, Lillian Munoz, Kaycee Olsen, Patience Bentley 2:02.44

19. GRHS C- Teah Lafontaine, Merika Moffatt, Delaney Gardea, Sarah Foerster 2:18.41

37. GRHS D- Ellie Phillips, Amaya Spartz, Jadin Magana, Modesta Rocha 2:41.26



200 Yard Freestyle

5. Sydni Sanders 2:07.02

5. Alexa Lauze 2:07.02

18. Adrienne Merrick 2:14.62

44. Emily Foerster 2:32.69

52. Kelcee Seiller 2:42.31



200 Yard IM

5. Lillian Munoz 2:28.28

6. Hailey Uhrig 2:29.56

27. Amaya Spartz 3:04.21



50 Yard Freestyle

14. Ashley Jensen 27.06

21. Jarin Mandros 27.98

30. Patience Bentley 28.26

90. Cassidy Gomez 33.81

131. Ellie Phillips 41.69



100 Yard Butterfly

6. Lauren Lee 1:06.47

11. Jarin Mandros 1:10.37

14. Ashley Jensen 1:12.38

28. Delaney Gardea 1:20.35



100 Yard Freestyle

8. Sydni Sanders 59.55

9. Kaycee Olsen 1:00.10

31. Adrienne Merrick 1:04.62

40. Merika Moffat 1:06.48

42. Sarah Foerster 1:07.27

43. Modesta Rocha 1:07.47

49. Emily Foerster 1:08.54

53. Amaya Spartz 1:09.07

57. Teah Lafontaine 1:10.76



Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

500 Yard Freestyle

3. Alexa Lauze 5:34.07

5. Lauren Lee 5:43.66

7. Madi Young 5:58.17

31. Kelcee Seiller 7:04.32

36. Jadin Magana 7:42.90



200 Yard Freestyle Relay

4. GRHS A- Sydni Sanders, Lauren Lee, Alexa Lauze, Kaycee Olsen 1:47.30

18. GRHS B- Patience Bentley, Hailey Uhrig, Lillian Munoz, Jadin Magana 2:00.24

27. GRHS C- Jarin Mandros, Amaya Spartz, Kelcee Seiller, Emily Foerster 2:07.86

39. GRHS D- Adrienne Merrick, Cassidy Gomez, Josephine Bowen, Hailey France 2:25.91



100 Yard Backstroke

2. Lauren Jensen 1:01.91

15. Kaycee Olsen 1:10.36

20. Madi Young 1:11.76

25. Sarah Foerster 1:14.39

30. Teah Lafontaine 1:19.15

38. Delaney Gardea 1:21.98

43. Modesta Rocha 1:27.92

57. Ellie Phillips 1:44.94



100 Yard Breaststroke

2. Hailey Uhrig 1:08.79

4. Lillian Munoz 1:11.66

26. Merika Moffat 1:26.05

41. Cassidy Gomez 1:39.20



400 Yard Freestyle Relay

3. GRHS A- Sydni Sanders, Lauren Jensen, Ashley Jensen, Alexa Lauze 3:56.43

19. GRHS B- Madi Young, Modesta Rocha, Adrienne Merrick, Delaney Gardea 4:33.01

23. GRHS D- Jarin Mandros, Sarah Foerster, Cassidy Gomez, Emily Foerster 4:42.15

25. GRHS C- Merika Moffat, Kelcee Seiller, Teah Lafontaine, Hailey Uhrig 5:18.16



Team Scores

Laramie 548 Green River 386 Cheyenne Central 371 Campbell County 327 Sheridan 307 Lander 215 Kelly Walsh 174.5 Thunder Basin 174 Lyman 170.5 Cheyenne South 135 Worland 132 Rock Springs 115 Kemmerer 91 Douglas 82 Newcastle 64 Natrona 55 Evanston 48 Rawlins 45 Cheyenne East 35

Up Next

The Lady Wolves will travel to Casper to swim at the 4A West Regional meet at Kelly Walsh on Friday and Saturday, October 19 and 20. The girls will take on Rock Springs, Kelly Walsh, Natrona, Evanston, and Laramie.