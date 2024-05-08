GRHS Golfer Isabell Salas Signs With Central Wyoming College

Isabell Salas signing her letter of intent to play golf at Central Wyoming College with her Parents and Coach Eyre. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

GREEN RIVER – Isabell Salas signed her letter of intent to play college golf at Central Wyoming College in Riverton. She was supported by her Mom and Dad along with GRHS golf head coach Karly Eyre and the rest of the golf team.

Salas has been one of the top golfers in the state of Wyoming in her time with GRHS and has been competing in golf for around 12 years. Coach Eyre described her as gritty, tough, and a well-rounded student-athlete.

For Salas, collegiate golf has always been her goal and she had a lot of tough decisions to make when it came to choosing where to go. That was until she met the CWC golf coach Mike Neuman.

“I had a lot of other options that some may say are bigger opportunities but for me, coach Neuman coaches like a D1 coach, and he truly cares about all of the kids he is coaching for,” Salas stated when talking about her decision to go to CWC. “That was more important to me than anything.”

Salas also talked about how the school has set up an ideal living situation for her and that she enjoyed visiting the campus both times she visited.

With Salas already taking a few courses at Western Wyoming Community College while she was in High School, she is planning on graduating with her Bachelor’s in Business Entrepreneurship and Leadership in just two years.

When asked about her favorite memory in golf she said she has so many and most of them are not even necessarily about her but one stood out amongst the rest.

“This last year at state golf, it was the very first day and I was down by one. To tie, if the girl who was ahead of me made her par putt, I needed to make mine from 40 feet. Hers was only around five-footer. I was nervous all day and I told everyone not to watch me and I only had my dad with me,” Salas explained. “I ended up making my putt while the girl ahead of me missed so I went up one and was winning to end the day. Then all of a sudden I turned around and heard screaming and yelling because everyone was hiding behind a big scoreboard to make sure I didn’t see them watching me.”

