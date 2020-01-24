GRHS Hall of Fame Accepting 2020 Nominations

GREEN RIVER– Sweetwater County School District #2 and the Green River High School Hall-of-Fame Committee are currently accepting nominations for the 2020 Green River Hall-of-Fame. Nominations should be sent no later than February 17, 2020.

We accept nominations by mail, email, or fax and there is no set format for the information sent to the committee to be considered. Questions regarding the Hall-of-Fame and/or the Nomination process can be directed to SWCSD#2 District Activities Director, Tony Beardsley, at 307-872-4742.

The Committee would like Media Members to assist us in promoting the Nomination Process and getting the word out to the public. Thanks in advance for the support all of you give to Green River and SWCSD#2 Activities and Athletics. Let me know if you have questions.

Hall-of-Fame Nominations should be sent to:

Tony Beardsley, District Activities Director

Mailing Address:

Sweetwater County School District #2 Green River High School

1615 Hitching Post Drive

Green River, WY 82935

Email Address:

beardsa1@swcsd2.org

Activities Office Fax Number:

307-872-4759