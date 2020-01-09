GRHS’ Marty Wrage Will Not Return for 2020 Football Season

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School football coach, Marty Wrage, will not be returning for the 2020 football season. The announcement came in a press release this afternoon from the Sweetwater County School District #2 Activities Department. The decision was made by the school district to take the program in a different direction.

Wrage was named the Wolves’ head coach in 2018 and finished with an overall record of 4-12 in two seasons. In those two seasons, Green River did not reach the playoffs.

According to GRHS Athletic Director Tony Beardsley, a search for a new head football coach will begin later this month.

Wrage is currently an assistant coach with the Green River High School Boys’ Basketball program and teaches physical education at Green River High School.