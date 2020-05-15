CELEBRATE! Friday, May 15, 2020

GRHS Math Teacher Named SCSD No. 2 Teacher of the Year

Green River High School math teacher, Colleen Seiloff, has been announced as the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Teacher of the Year. Photo: SCSD No. 2

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 announced Friday that its Teacher of the Year is Mrs. Colleen Seiloff.

Mrs. Seiloff will begin her twenty sixth year in the district in the fall and is currently teaching mathematics at Green River High School.

“Colleen works seamlessly with special education teachers and paraprofessionals to ensure Algebra I students are learning and closing skill gaps,” Mike Aimone, Assistant Principal at Green River High School said.

In a time when educators have been asked to examine their practice and collaborate with others, Mrs. Seiloff has epitomized that capacity, while maintaining strong student/teacher relationships.

Congratulations to Mrs. Colleen Seiloff.

