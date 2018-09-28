GRHS National Honor Society Collecting Donations for Firefighters

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School National Honor Society is currently collecting donation items to make care packages for the firefighters in Wyoming.

There are currently over 1,000 firefighters fighting the Roosevelt Fire near Bondurant, Wyoming.

They encourage the community to bring items to the school or send their kids who attend GRHS with items. There will be a donation box in the main office for donated items.

NHS will be accepting donations until Thursday, October 4.

Here is a list of donation items: