GRHS National Honor Society Hopes to Break Ground on Dog Park this Spring

GREEN RIVER– At Tuesday night’s Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees meeting, the Green River High School National Honor Society gave an update on the work they have been doing for the past two years on creating a dog park for the City of Green River.

After two and a half years of work, NHS has high hopes that the construction on the dog park will commence this Spring. What NHS Advisor, Victoria Hemphill, thought was going to be a simple project quickly turned into a very involved project with a long process and a lot of time and work.

Two classes have graduated since NHS started this project, with over 180 students having a hand in the project along the way.

NHS started with asking the Green River City Council for permission to build a dog park. Once permission was granted, they went to the horse corral committee, as the dog park’s location will be between Green River Animal Control and the municipal horse corrals.

They students and Hemphill told the horse corral their plans for the dog park and addressed any concerns, so they could be good neighbors.

After that, NHS started their fundraising efforts. Through 50/50 raffles, selling chocolate bars, and standing on street corners asking community members for money, they raised close to $10,000.

A local girl scout troop received word of the dog park project and donated all their profits from cookie sales, totaling about $400.

NHS also received a $20,000 donation from the Thomas and Mary Kourbelas Foundation. Last week, Marathon Pipeline donated the benches for the dog park, which is about a $2,000 value.

At the end of September, NHS hosted a public forum at Green River High School, in which they asked for community input and opinions, addressed concerns, and gathered support for the dog park by recruiting people to sit on the dog park committee. The committee will be the ones responsible for maintaining and directing the park after it has been built.

NHS will be meeting with the development review committee soon to share their plans, explain their costs, and get feedback so the park is built in the best way for the community. Once the development review committee gives their approval, NHS will bring it back to the City Council.

With City Council approval, they will break ground this coming spring.

Hemphill thanks the students, Brad Raney and Kevin Sadler with Green River Parks and Rec, and the GRHS administration for all of their help and work along the way.

“We’re very thankful and we’re honored to have something that we can leave with Green River,” Hemphill said.