GRHS Opens Conference Play with Games Against Evanston and Jackson

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School basketball teams are kicking off their conference schedule this week, taking on the Evanston Red Devils Thursday, January 17 on the road, and hosting Jackson on Saturday, January 19.

Coverage for all four varsity games will be posted in here.

GRHS vs. Evanston

GRHS Girls

Green River 39 Evanston 41

The Lady Wolves played a close and tough game against the Lady Red Devils, wrapping up the first half leading 19-18. In the third quarter, the Lady Wolves ran into foul trouble with Kayde Strauss at four fouls, Tayana Crowder at three fouls, and Ashelynn Birch at three fouls. Evanston took over the lead in the third quarter, heading into the final quarter 27-26. Evanston opened up the fourth with a 3-pointer, with Green River immediately following up with two, making the score 30-28. After some back and forth scoring, Evanston led by two, 41-39, with six seconds left in the game. After a failed attempt at a three-point shot, the game ended, the Lady Red Devils taking the 41-39 victory. The Lady Wolves will take on Jackson on Saturday, 0-1 in conference play.

GRHS Boys

Green River 52 Evanston 59

The Wolves and Red Devils kept the game close in the first quarter, the Red Devils leading 15-13 heading into the second. However, Evanston ran away with the second quarter, scoring 19 points to Green River’s five, closing out the half 34-18. In the third quarter, the Wolves put 10 points on the board, five of those points coming from Chase Stoeger in the last two minutes of the quarter. The score was 47-28 heading into the final quarter. Stoeger kicked off the fourth quarter with a three-pointer, Evanston immediately following up with two points. Stoeger scored a total of nine points in the fourth before fouling out with about 2:30 left in the game. After a back and forth of the Wolves scoring, and the Red Devils shooting free point shots, Evanston ultimately got the 59-52 win. The Wolves put 24 points on the board in the fourth quarter, with seven three-pointers. The Wolves will go up against Jackson on Saturday, 0-1 in conference play.

GRHS vs. Jackson

GRHS Girls

The Lady Wolves will take on Jackson at the GRHS gym at 2:30 pm on Saturday, January 19.

GRHS Boys

The Wolves will take on Jackson at the GRHS gym at 4 pm on Saturday, January 19.