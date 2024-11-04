GRHS Placed Under Secure Hold Monday Morning, School Deemed Safe

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School was placed under a secure hold Monday morning after the Green River Police Department received another unverified threat about school safety.

According to Sweetwater County School District No. 2, the threatening message was also received by multiple school districts in the state. GRHS was advised by GRPD to secure the school by locking all exterior doors while morning activity continued inside the building.

GRPD determined it was safe and told the school to release the secure procedure at 11:15 a.m.

This is the second unverified threat the district has received within two and a half weeks, with a hoax active shooter call being made to the high school on Oct. 16. The school was placed under a secure hold at that time as GRPD assessed the situation.