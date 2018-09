GRHS Places in Top Ten at State Tennis

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School tennis teams had some high finishes at the state tournament last weekend in Gillette.

The girls team finished in fifth place, and the boys team took ninth place.

Girls No. 2 doubles team Kaitlynn Sharp and Sydney Beutel were state runner-ups. They received All-State Awards for their finish.

Boys No. 3 doubles team Brett McKeehan and Jordan Andersen were also state runner-ups. They also received All-State Awards.

Girls No. 3 doubles team Megan Counts and Gabrielle Heiser took took third place.

Check out GRHS’ complete state results below.



Green River High School

GRHS Boys Results



No. 1 Singles

Caeden Grubb

Loses to Ben Radosevich (NCH) 0-6, 3-6

Loses to Buck Harris (KWH) 6-7 (3-7), 4-6

No. 2 Singles

Danny Christensen

Loses to Tanner Lemm (CAM) 3-6, 2-6

Wins over Drew Rasmussen (KWH) 6-0, 6-4

Loses to Jordan Klaasen (THB) 3-6, 4-6

No.1 Doubles

Jarret Atkins and Conner Friel

Wins over Catchpole/Putnam (KWH) 6-3, 6-1

Loses to Neary/Bradley (CAM) 0-6, 2-6

Loses to Gardes/Redman (East) 3-6, 5-7

No. 2 Doubles

Jon Leinenger and Elliot Potter

Wins over Aune/Bagner (NCH) 6-1, 6-2

Loses to Neary/Robertson (CAM) 2-6, 2-6

Loses to Hunt/Cox (POW) 6-3, 3-6, 4-6

No. 3 Doubles

Brett McKeehan and Jordan Andersen

Wins over Phillips/Hoy (SHE) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

Wins over Abdelkader/Buchanan (LAR) 7-6 (7-2), 6-1

Wins over Allard/Pfefer (RAW) 6-1, 6-1

Loses to Gibson/Bogus (CEN) 2-6, 6-3, 4-6

Boys Team Scores (Top 10)

Cheyenne Central 35 Jackson 35 Campbell County 32 Laramie 27 Sheridan 27 Powell 23.5 Cheyenne South 21 Thunder Basin 17.5 Green River 10 Cody 7

GRHS Girls Results

No. 1 Singles

Haylen Cordova

Loses to Alli Hays (CAM) 0-6, 1-6

Wins over Kristen McDonald (RIV) 7-5, 7-5

Wins over Emi Glass (TOR) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7)

Loses to Hyla Chatam (JAC) 6-7 (2-7), 3-6

No. 2 Singles

Anna Kimball

Loses to Tatum Zickefoose (CAM) 0-6, 0-6

Loses to Aspen Malkuch (SHE) 5-7, 0-6

No. 1 Doubles

Audrie Harrrison and Kelby Pope

Loses to Borchers/Kern (THB) 4-6, 4-6

Wins over Rohn/Tate (RIV) 6-3, 6-1

Wins over Shoopman/Asay (POW) 6-1, 1-6, 6-3

Loses to Brugger/Black (CEN) 0-6, 0-6

No. 2 Doubles

Kaitlynn Sharp and Sydney Beutel

Wins over Busch/Dickerson (NCH) 6-3, 6-3

Wins over Dunkerley/Morrow (POW) 6-2, 6-4

Wins over Walker/Dobby (KWH) 6-4, 7-6 (7-2)

Loses to Smedley/Foster (CEN) 3-6, 3-6

No. 3 Doubles

Gabrielle Heiser and Megan Counts

Wins over Bakke/Tippits (RIV) 6-1, 6-2

Loses to Paul/Cole (POW) 4-6, 2-6

Wins over Cox/Dennis (LAR) 6-2, 6-2

Wins over Fairbanks/Greger (JAC) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

Wins over Anderson/Morales (Cody) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Wins over Paul/Cole (POW) 6-3, 7-5

Girls Team Scores (Top 10)