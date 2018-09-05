GRHS Practices Traditional Story Telling [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– Last week, Green River High School English teachers Colt Klements and Kayla Majhanovich took their World Lit and Mythology students to Scotts Bottom to practice the traditional way of story telling, via the oral word.

Mythology Originated from Telling Stories

“Mythology originated from telling stories. Our ancestors wanted to explain the world around them, and prior to the written word we had the oral word. In order to explain the world around us, our ancestors came up with stories to tell the masses,” Majhanovich said.

The students gathered around a campfire to tell stories to the group. Each student had to participate by sharing a story. While some students read stories aloud, others told personal stories.

“Our classes’ main focus is on ancient cultures and their stories and myths. Many of these cultures told the stories that we still tell today in the oral tradition,” Klements said. “We wanted to give our students the opportunity to engage in this practice, even if it did make them feel a bit uncomfortable.”

Growing as Public Speakers

Klements said that it is important for the students to grow as public speakers, and this field trip allowed them to practice this skill in a “very laid back setting.”

“It is great to get students out of the classroom and away from their cell phones to enjoy each other’s company and stories,” he added.