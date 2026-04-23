GRHS Promotes Clark to Swim Head Coach

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School has turned to a familiar face to lead its swimming programs following the retirement of longtime coach Colleen Seiloff.

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 announced that Allen Clark has been hired as the new head coach for the Wolves and Lady Wolves swimming teams. Clark previously served as an assistant coach in the program for several years.

“Allen has been an assistant coach for several years in both programs and replaces long-time head coach, Colleen Seiloff,” Green River activities director Tony Beardsley said in an email to media.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by:

Clark has been an assistant coach with the Green River boys team from 2021 to 2026 and has also worked with the Sweetwater Aquatics Team (SWAT) since 2019. During his time on staff, he was part of a program that captured multiple state and conference championships under Seiloff.

Beardsley said Clark’s familiarity with the program and commitment to student-athletes made him a strong choice to take over.

“Coach Clark has been an Assistant Coach in the Green River High School swim program for several years,” Beardsley said. “Allen has not only contributed to the success of our outstanding swim programs, he is a motivated and dedicated coach who believes that students can excel in the pool. Allen is a professional who demonstrates a passion and love for the sport of swimming.”

Clark holds a Bachelor of Science degree in geology from the University of Wyoming, which he earned in 2025, and an Associate of Science degree in geology from Western Wyoming Community College in 2001.

He takes over a program built by Seiloff, who retired after 31 years of coaching in Green River, including leading multiple state championship teams.