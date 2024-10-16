GRHS Receives Hoax Active Shooter Threat

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School received a hoax threat this afternoon along with multiple districts throughout the state, according to Sweetwater County School District No. 2.

At approximately noon, Sweetwater County Combined Communications received an active shooter threat for Green River High School, and the school resource officers and school district staff were quickly able to determine that the threat was a hoax.

Lunch was in session at the high school at the time that the threat was received, so all outer perimeter doors were locked as a precaution.

No other disruption to normal activities took place for the school, SCSD No. 2 said, and the school has since returned to normal operations.