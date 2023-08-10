GRHS Receives ‘School of Distinction’ Award

GREEN RIVER —The Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 School Board learned at their meeting Tuesday that Green River High School (GRHS) has been awarded designation as a “Platinum Level School of Distinction”.

Theater and Language Arts teacher Bradlee Skinner gave a presentation to the school board advising them of the new recognition given to GRHS, explaining that only 20 other schools besides GRHS across the United States received the Platinum Level award this year.

GRHS received the Platinum Level School of Distinction award at the Jostens Renaissance Global Conference held in Dallas, Texas in July. Skinner accepted the award on behalf of Green River High School. Schools can earn the award on the Silver and Gold levels, and on the highest level, Platinum.

“The Jostens Renaissance School of Distinction Award celebrates schools that positively impact school climate and culture through executing the Renaissance Results Formula of Respect, Recognize, Reward, Reinforce, Build Relationships and Get Results,” Skinner said.

“Items that stood out this year that truly display what sets GRHS apart as a school of distinction, included the National Honor Society partnering with the City of Green River to open the dog park this year,” Skinner said. “The FFA program and their numerous community service outings and Fall Festival activities, and our teachers’ ever impressive dress up days, especially those who all dressed as various Will Ferrell characters. All of these activities help build positive relationships in the school that allow students, educators, and community members to create a sense of belonging and strengthen positive relationships.

“These positive relationships create an environment where students enjoy school and students who like their classes and their teachers learn more and perform better,” Skinner said.

“Educators who enjoy their work environment are healthier both physically and mentally and make a greater impact on their students’ lives. The Jostens company and the Renaissance framework recognize the value of positive school culture and climate is where school success begins and the results are improved test scores, increased attendance and graduation rates, fewer behavioral issues and healthier lives. Green River High School is honored that the work of their teachers, leadership of the administration, and efforts of their students are recognized on this national level.”

