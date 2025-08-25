GRHS, RSHS Battle Agasint Tough Jackson Tennis Teams

JACKSON — The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers both traveled to face Jackson on Saturday, where the Broncs proved to be tough competition on the courts.

For Green River, the boys team narrowly fell 3-2 in a tightly contested dual. Dylan Archibald battled at No. 1 singles but dropped a 6-3, 6-0 match to Emelyn Baev, while Aiden Neher pushed his match to three sets before falling to Luke Gentile, 4-6, 6-1, 6-0. The Wolves earned both of their wins in doubles play, as the pair of Tanner Hokanson and Kaiden Dodson claimed a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles, and Lucas Arnold and Dodson added another win at No. 2 doubles with a 6-1, 6-4 result.

The Green River girls picked up one victory in their 4-1 loss to Jackson. Sydney Lopez and Brynley Beutel earned a hard-fought win at No. 1 doubles, outlasting Horan and Maher 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Rock Springs was unable to find the same success, as both the boys and girls teams were swept by Jackson, 5-0. The Tiger girls saw their closest match at No. 3 doubles, where Tahlia Knudsen and Emery Punches forced a third set before falling 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. On the boys side, the No. 3 doubles team of Matthew Wren and William Carlson kept their match close, but ultimately dropped a 6-3, 6-4 decision to Bingham and Steinberg.