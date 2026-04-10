GRHS, RSHS, Farson-Eden Hit the Road for Weekend Invites

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Three area track and field teams will be in action Saturday, with Green River traveling out of state while Rock Springs and Farson-Eden compete closer to home in a full day of competition.

Green River High School is set to compete at the Grizzly Invite in Logan, Utah, providing the Wolves with a larger meet environment as they continue to improve early in the season.

Rock Springs High School and Farson-Eden High School will both head to Big Piney for the Puncher Invite, where they will see a mix of regional competition and another opportunity to build on the opening weeks of the outdoor season.

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For all three programs, Saturday’s meets serve as an important step in development, giving coaches a better look at where athletes fit across events and how they respond in competitive settings.

With the season still in its early stages, teams are focused on gaining experience, refining technique and building toward stronger performances as the schedule progresses.