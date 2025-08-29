GRHS, RSHS Girls Swimming Dive Into Season With Stacked Opening Weekend

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The girls swimming season opens this weekend with both Green River and Rock Springs teams hitting the water against strong statewide competition.

The Lady Wolves will travel north for the Gillette Relays on Friday, facing a large field that includes Buffalo, Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County, Newcastle, Sheridan and Thunder Basin. Green River will return to Gillette the following day for the Gillette Pentathlon, which features the same field of programs.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The relays and pentathlon format provide early chances to test depth and versatility across events. Green River, which finished as state runner-up last season, will look to build on that momentum as it begins its 2025 campaign.

Rock Springs will also be on the road Friday, competing at the Rawlins Pre-Invite against Cheyenne East, Douglas, Evanston, Lyman and host Rawlins. The Lady Tigers return Saturday for the Dale Ross Pentathlon in Rawlins, where they will again face Douglas, Evanston, Lyman and Rawlins.

For both programs, the opening weekend offers a first look at lineups and offseason progress.