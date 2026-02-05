GRHS, RSHS Set for Busy Week of Conference Hoops

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers will both face a full slate of conference basketball action this week, with Green River returning home for a pair of varsity games and Rock Springs heading on the road for two matchups.

For the GRHS games this Thursday, you can listen to the games on KUGR 104.9 FM. On Saturday, the games will be on KYCS 95.1 FM. You can watch all of the games through our free live HD video stream on The Radio Network Facebook page. For Rock Springs, all games will be broadcast on KZWB 97.9 FM with free video coverage on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page.

Green River will host Jackson Hole on Thursday in the Wolves’ first of two home games this week inside the GRHS Main Gym. Tip-off times have been adjusted from the original schedule, with the varsity girls’ game now set for 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 6:30 p.m. The night will also feature GRHS Dance Senior Night, which will be recognized immediately following the girls’ game.

The Wolves will remain at home Saturday when they welcome Star Valley. Those games have also been moved up from the original schedule, with the girls tipping off at 4 p.m. and the boys following at 5:30 p.m. The two home dates give Green River a chance to build momentum in front of the home crowd as the heart of the conference season continues.

Rock Springs will be on the road for both games this week, beginning Thursday at Star Valley. The Lady Tigers are scheduled to tip at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers will then travel to Jackson Hole on Saturday for another conference test, with the girls set to play at 3 p.m. and the boys at 4:30 p.m.

With both Sweetwater County programs navigating packed schedules and key conference matchups, the week presents opportunities for Green River to protect home court and for Rock Springs to pick up valuable road wins as league play continues to take shape.