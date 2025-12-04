GRHS, RSHS Students Head to State Thespian Festival in Laramie

LARAMIE — Theater students from Green River High School and Rock Springs High School are joining programs from across Wyoming for the annual State Thespian Festival, which runs Dec. 4–6 in Laramie. The three-day gathering serves as the culminating event for high school drama students, combining competition, workshops and statewide collaboration.

Teachers from both districts say the festival functions much like a state tournament for the arts. GRHS theater teacher Bradlee Skinner said, “This is a culminating event for our theatre students. Like state basketball, football, or other sports, the State Thespian Festival is a chance for our theatre students to perform for judges and share their art with others and see how they stack up with other artists from around the state.”

RSHS theater teacher Jacob Webb described the event in a similar way. “The Wyoming State Thespian Festival is the yearly meeting for all of the high school drama programs to get together, compete with, get feedback from a wider variety of educators, and audition for scholarships,” he said.

Both programs view the festival as an important measuring point for student progress and an opportunity to learn from peers. Skinner said attending helps students see where they stand statewide while being exposed to strong work from others. “It’s a chance to see how we are doing as a school compared to other schools,” he said. “They further their education by attending workshops taught by professionals in the industry and celebrate the successes of others.”

Webb said seeing other schools perform can be motivating for his team as well. “Being able to get to see performances from students from across the state can definitely build confidence in the team and a lot of validation,” he said. “It can sometimes feel difficult to feel like you’re making progress in a vacuum, so seeing other folks do what you do can be very affirming.”

Students from both schools will compete in a wide range of categories. Webb noted the diversity of options: “These range from performance events such as individual acting, group musical numbers, and whole one-act plays. There are just as many technical events like scenic design, marketing, fantasy make-up, and plenty more.” Skinner said GRHS students also enter numerous acting and technical events, and preparation begins early in the year. “We begin working at the start of the school year and really ramp things up after our musical,” he said.

Teachers from both programs emphasize that students handle most of the work themselves. Webb said, “Myself and my fellow coaches, Caleb Poad, and Laura Jensen help prepare the students, but the vast majority of the work is theirs.” Skinner added that his students put in long hours “both in class and after school with our directing team to be prepared.”

The festival is also a key growth opportunity. Skinner said, “It takes a lot of work and dedication, and our students are consistently performing with the top programs in the state. We hope that the work they put in shows them that they can pursue a career in the arts if they choose.” Webb echoed that sentiment, saying, “I think it’s an experience that really helps students grow in the aspects of theatre they already enjoy and find other aspects that weren’t on their radar yet.”

Workshops and adjudication are a major part of that development. Webb called them “the bread and butter of the whole experience,” adding, “Having the opportunity to get feedback and learn things from so many different artists is really phenomenal.” Skinner said students bring those lessons home to strengthen their local program. “Each student attends their workshops, and they bring what they learn back to our program to share with others, thus improving our overall program,” he said.

Both teachers said confidence is often the biggest takeaway for young performers. For Skinner, watching hesitant students rise to new heights is the highlight. “Seeing our younger students who questioned if they were any good or if they should even compete improve daily and reach never imagined heights is always my favorite part,” he said. Webb encourages his team to take advantage of every opportunity the festival provides. “Attend a variety of workshops, even ones outside of your normal comfort zone, watch as many one-acts as you can, and don’t be afraid to branch out and make friends,” he said.

As students from Green River and Rock Springs spend the next three days performing, learning, and sharing their work in Laramie, their coaches hope they return home with lasting confidence and broader skills. Skinner said he wants his students to understand “that they are talented and the skills they learn here will benefit them in life and any career they choose.”