GRHS Seniors Represent Wyoming in Distinguished Young Women Program

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School senior Hannah Skinner is the Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming for the class of 2024. She was awarded $2,300 in cash scholarships.

The Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming state finals took place in Green River October 21, of which two other high school seniors participated including Green River’s Lydia Westenskow, who received $300 in scholarships.

Participants were evaluated in the categories Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%) and Self-Expression (15%).

Now that Skinner has secured the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming, she will represent the state of Wyoming next June at the Distinguished Young Women of America competition in Alabama.

“Distinguished Young Women was an exciting experience. I learned more about myself participating in the program and grew as a person from everything I participated in,” Skinner told SweetwaterNOW. “The journey up to this moment was good and hard work, I put lots of time into each one of the categories we had to participate in trying to give the program the best me possible.”

Distinguished Young Women is a scholarship program that allows young women to showcase their skills across the five categories, and gives them the opportunity to further their education. Westenskow said that not only did she grow throughout her experience but she also made several great connections with others. “It doesn’t take much to make a new friend,” she said.

“My overall experience was a wonderful one. I was able to meet and connect with new people, and I hope these connections will last. I had the opportunity to be tested in some skills, then work to improve skills that I typically do not encounter. With the amazing leadership and mentoring of Mrs. [Sarah] Robles and Ms. [Ryann] Lund, I had a wonderful time preparing for the events and life beyond,” Westenskow said.

The Class of 2024 included the following participants:

Hannah Skinner of Green River | Overall Winner, Top 2 Fitness, Top 2 Talent, Top 2 Interview, Maryalice Gulino SPARKLE Award

Jennavieve Young of Star Valley | Top 2 Fitness, Top 2 Scholastic, Top 2 Talent, Top 2 Interview

Lydia Westenskow | Top 2 Self Expression, Top 2 Talent, Top 2 Scholastic

Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming for the Class of 2023 Ryann Lund stands on stage with Skinner, Young and Westenskow. Courtesy photo

Showcasing Skills: Be Your Best Self

For Skinner, participating in this program is a bit of a family tradition. She was excited to be able to follow in the footsteps of the inspiring women in her family.

“My mom and aunt participated in the program, formally named America’s Junior Miss, when they were in high school. My two older sisters participated in Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming (Katherine, class of 2019 and Emmalee, class of 2021). Both earned scholarships and Emmalee was named Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming that year. I watched them both on their journey and was excited to participate as well,” she said.

The fact that the program provides great opportunities for the girls to work on their skills is another reason to participate, as Westenskow noted.

“I initially decided to apply for Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming in my Junior year. I had heard about it from a family friend, and I thought it was a great opportunity to work on important skills, with the added benefit of some good scholarship opportunities,” Westenskow said.

Some of those skills included how well the girls can express themselves, which is measured in the self expression category.

“We each were asked how we implement one of the ten pieces of the Cowboy Code of Ethics in our lives. From what I understand, we were judged on how our answer reflects ourselves, our composure, and how we came up with an answer in the given time,” Westenskow said. She earned an award for her self expression, placing in the top two.

Left: Westenskow receives one of her awards from Lund. Right: Skinner, Young and Westenskow pose together before the competition. Courtesy photos

“This was a great section to participate in. It helped me to learn how to convey what I am thinking, and how to answer a personal question with little notice,” she said. “I hope to take the knowledge I gained about answering questions from my interview and self expression questions. These will be useful tools in life, and I am very glad I had the opportunity to learn more about them.”

Westenskow was also awarded in the scholastic category, in which she sent in her current high school GPA and scores for her recent standardized testing like the ACT.

“This helps show my continuing dedication to my learning,” she said.

Westenskow and Skinner took the top 2 spots for the talent category. Westenskow chose to sing while playing the guitar.

“I had also written a short introduction of the song and what it meant to me. I enjoyed this challenge because it allowed me to share something that was meaningful to me with others. It also helped me to further develop public performance skills, such as working through a mistake and staying calm,” she said.

Skinner’s mom, Melissa, said that Skinner has been singing, acting and dancing since she was a little girl, and has been in a variety of theatre productions. Therefore, she also sang for her talent. Skinner performed the song “My Grand Plan” from The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, of which she played the part of Annabeth in the spring of 2023.

“She has fond memories from this experience and has found this song to be one of her favorites that she has performed,” Melissa said.

Skinner and Westeskow receive their awards for the talent category. Courtesy photo

Skinner was in the top two for the fitness award, in which the participants were given the fitness routine via video on October 1 to start working on it from home. For the routine, judges look to see that the participants are constantly moving, demonstrating strength, agility and stamina.

Skinner also placed in the top two for the interview award, in which she had a 10-minute interview where judges evaluated her personality and maturity, and her ability to relate to others and express herself. Skinner was also the sole recipient of the Maryalice Gulino Sparkle Award.

Skinner and Lund pose for a photo after Skinner was announced the Distinguished Woman of Wyoming. Courtesy photos

As the Distinuished Young Woman of Wyoming, Skinner will represent the state throughout the next year at various public events, and will serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self”.

According to Sarah Robles, Distinguished Young Women Wyoming State Chairperson, “the outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: be healthy, be involved, be studious, be ambitious and be responsible.”