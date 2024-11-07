GRHS Shines at Rock Springs Speech and Debate Tournament

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School speech and debate team showcased their talent and dedication at the recent Rock Springs Speech and Debate Tournament, earning 1st place in the 3A sweepstakes category.

The tournament, held November 1-2, brought together 12 teams for all over the state, with 352 entries. Green River’s performances were highlighted by several standout individual achievements:

James Leffers : 3rd place in Varsity Lincoln Douglas Debate 3rd place in Varsity Extemporaneous Speaking

: Silas Chetterbock : 3rd place in Varsity Lincoln Douglas Debate

: MaKynzee Bagshaw and Emma Johnson : 1st place in Varsity Public Forum Debate

: Bekalyn Swett and Savery English : 3rd place in Varsity Public Forum Debate

: Stevie Winer : 3rd place in Novice Humor

: Olivia Wilkinson : 4th place in Novice Informative Speaking

: Lilly Janota : 2nd place in Varsity Drama

: Spencer Morrell and Georgia Morrell : 6th place in Varsity Duo

: MaKynzee Bagshaw : 1st place in Varsity Extemporaneous Speaking 1st place in Varsity Impromptu Speaking

: Bekalyn Swett : 6th place in Varsity Extemporaneous Speaking

: Spencer Morrell : 2nd place in Varsity Impromptu Speaking

: Georgia Morrell : 6th place in Varsity Informative Speaking

: Savery English : 5th place in Varsity Original Oratory

: Leo Evans : 6th place in Varsity Poetry

:

“We are incredibly proud of our team’s performance at the Rock Springs Tournament,” said Jericho Morrell, head coach of the Green River High School Speech and Debate Team. “Their hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence were truly inspiring. Each student demonstrated remarkable skill and poise, and we look forward to building on this success in upcoming competitions.”

Morrell said the team continues to strive for excellence and foster a love for public speaking and debate among its members, and their achievements at the Rock Springs Tournament reflect the team’s spirit and determination.

This week, GRHS will be preparing to go to Idaho Falls for their only out of state tournament of the season.

“We are excited to test our skills against competitors that we do not get to see very often,” Morrell said.

As the team continues to prepare for their local tournament, they are seeking several judges to help out.

“This tournament brings in several teams from all over the area and over 400 entries. We will need about 120 judges,” Morrell said.

Those who are interested in judging can use this link https://forms.gle/y8gfeEiK5AcTXyfb9 or contact coach Morrell at (307)871-7040 or jericho.morrell@swcsd2.org.