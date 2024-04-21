GRHS Soccer Goes Undefeated This Weekend While Tigers Remain Resilient Against Top Opponents

GREEN RIVER – The high school soccer matches over the weekend in Sweetwater County saw thrilling action and standout performances from both the boys’ and girls’ teams.

For the boys, Friday started with a conference showdown as the #3-ranked Green River Wolves contained their undefeated conference game streak with a commanding 5-0 victory over Lyman. Izek Arellano’s hat trick stole the spotlight, with goals in the 30th, 34th minutes, and a late penalty kick. Hunter Lake and Irie Kuball also found the net for the Wolves.

Meanwhile, the Rock Springs Tigers faced a tough challenge against #3-ranked Jackson Broncs, succumbing to a 6-0 defeat. Despite a resilient second-half defense, the Tigers couldn’t overcome a 5-0 deficit from the first half.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

On Saturday, Green River continued their winning ways, securing a 3-1 triumph over Mountain View. Braxton Doak’s brace propelled the Wolves to victory, with goals in the 33rd and 47th minutes. Jaxon Morris also contributed to the scoreboard, ensuring a successful conference outing for Green River as they remain undefeated.

Rock Springs fought valiantly in their Saturday matchup against Star Valley, but fell short in a tight 1-0 contest. Despite a strong defensive effort that allowed only one goal on a penalty kick in the second half, the Tigers couldn’t find the net against Star Valley’s resilient defense.

For the girls, In a high-scoring affair Friday, #4-ranked Green River narrowly edged past Lyman with a 6-5 victory. Isa Vasco stole the show for GRHS, netting all six goals, including a crucial go-ahead strike with seven minutes left to go. Karly Sabey’s hat trick for Lyman kept the match tense, but it was Vasco’s heroics that secured the win for the Lady Wolves.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Rock Springs faced a tough challenge against #2-ranked Jackson, ultimately falling short in a 3-2 defeat. Despite valiant efforts and goals from AJ Guzman and Ella Brewster, Rock Springs couldn’t contain Jackson’s late surge, resulting in a narrow loss for the Lady Tigers.

On Saturday, Rock Springs bounced back emphatically, clinching a resounding 5-1 victory over Star Valley. The Lady Tigers displayed dominance, particularly on the defensive end, reaffirming their strength in the conference.

Meanwhile, Green River continued their winning streak with a thrilling 7-6 triumph over Mountain View. Isa Vasco’s stellar performance, including another six goals (12 total for the weekend), sealed the win for the Lady Wolves in a closely contested match. Freshman Brynlee Cordova also knocked one in for the Lady Wolves.