GRHS Soccer Host Pinedale After Claiming Third in Pinnacle Cup

GREEN RIVER – The Wolves soccer teams host Pinedale Thursday with game times at 3 and 5 p.m. Green River is coming off of a solid weekend where both the boys and the girls defeated a few top teams last week in route to their third-place finishes in the Pinnacle Cup Soccer Tournament in Worland.

The boys defeated #5 Douglas 3-0 before falling 2-1 to #4 Torrington after a 7-6 shootout. They later claimed a 1-0 victory over Buffalo to secure third place in the tournament.

The girls took a nice 7-0 win against Newcastle for their first game last week. They then lost 4-1 to #2 Worland before they bounced back in the tournament’s third-place match, securing a 4-0 victory over #3 Powell.

After their efforts last week, both Green River soccer teams are now ranked with the boys ranked fourth and the girls ranked fifth.