GRHS Softball Community Rallies Behind Coach McEndaffer

GREEN RIVER – Players and parents went to the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees meeting in support of Blair McEndaffer, the Green River High School softball coach for the last four years.

McEndaffer was recently up for her yearly renewal as a GRHS coach and was informed she would not be brought back on for a fifth year. This came as a surprise to many of her players and their parents after the team reached the postseason for their third straight year and McEndaffer was named 3A West Coach of the Year twice in that span.

In total, there were 25 players, family members of players, and fellow coaches who were in attendance to support McEndaffer. Out of those 25, eight took the stand to speak to the trustees directly. Chacee Shiner, who is an incoming senior, took the stand first and shared the impact McEndaffer has had in hopes of getting her back as the coach and to, “clear her name.”

It has left a void that can not be filled. I can’t explain to you how much that woman has changed me for the better.” Chacee Shiner

Shiner went on to talk about how her passion for the game made the team feel like a family and that McEnaffer was always someone she could turn to when needed which was echoed by graduated senior, Terryn Avery.

Danielle Kendall, who was an assistant coach under McEndaffer, addressed her concerns of McEndaffer being falsely accused.

“The families involved in the complaints have falsely accused Blair of abuse in the past when they didn’t get the playing time that they wanted and are grossly exaggerating situations and lying to fill their personal agendas because they have not been able to push Blair around,” Kendall stated. “These complaints are based on manipulation from individuals who lack accountability and integrity.”

Kendall then went on to bring up how there are rumors about 504s and IEP’s not being followed before the chair of the trustees, Steve Core, jumped in.

“We are not gonna get into specific personnel items, especially when you’re dealing with 504s,” he said.

Alex Lucero, a McEndaffer supporter, then stated that the board should pause the timer for Kendall so she would have her full time. Core then responded, “Hey this is my-our, this is a school board meeting, not your meeting.”

The interaction between the three is below, however Lucero’s request cannot be heard.

Kendall then went on to state that she is a special education teacher and explained that everyone is entitled to their feelings.

“Our feelings are based on our personal life experiences which affect how we perceive others,” Kendall stated. “Just because you feel offended, it doesn’t mean that the other person has been offensive. Our feelings are just that, our own.”

Kendall also mentioned how she spoke to the Kelly Walsh coaching staff and they expressed how they thought it was a bad decision by the school and that the decision helps Kelly Walsh due to McEndaffer being a “threat.”

“The district is making the decision to be less competitive and our opponents know it,” she said.

Others took to the stand on McEndaffer’s behalf expressing their interest in having her back as the softball coach and spoke highly of her character on and off the field.

At the end of the meeting, the board of trustees expressed how the girls were professional and that they were glad to see them standing up for what they believed was right. Steve Core also thanked the girls for talking to them and hoped it was a good experience for them but informed them that the board has nothing to do with activity contracts.

“That is done by design. The school board approves the superintendent, administration, and professional contracts,” Core stated. “We do not approve or disapprove of activity contracts. Activity coaches are at-will employees under one-year contracts and they go through a, what I would consider, a rigorous evaluation following each season,” Core continued. “The evaluation is conducted not in front of parents, nor will it ever be in front of parents, because it is a personnel issue, and that is done by the activities director and the coach.”