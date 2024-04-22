GRHS Softball Hosts Make-Up Game Tuesday

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Lady Wolves host Worland Tuesday with the first varsity match starting at 1:30 p.m. They were originally scheduled to play April 6 but the game was canceled due to weather conditions after it snowed the night before.

TRN Media will live stream the conference game against Worland. You can find the stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and TRN Sports on YouTube.

Green River is coming off of a fairly successful weekend where they hosted both Kelly Walsh and Natrona County.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

They faced Natrona County first on Friday and battled hard in the conference game but were defeated 6-2 by the second-seeded Fillies. They had another non-conference game after and were down 18-6 when they hit the time limit in the fourth inning.

They turned things around in their game against Kelly Walsh which was also their senior recognition game. They won the conference game 13-2 forcing the 10-run rule at the end of the 5th inning. They kept their foot on the pedal in the second game and won 6-5 when the time limit hit in the 6th inning.

The conference win gave the Lady Wolves their second conference win of the season with both coming against Kelly Walsh for their 2-4 record. They now claim the fourth seed in the West currently and are 4-13 overall.

For the incoming Worland Lady Warriors, they claim a 2-11 record and have yet to win a conference game in their four tries.

Check out the photos of the GRHS Senior Recognition game below.