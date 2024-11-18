GRHS Speech and Debate Secures Top Finishes at Cheyenne South Tournament

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Speech and Debate team delivered an outstanding performance at the Cheyenne South Bison Stampede tournament on November 15-16, securing top finishes in multiple events.

The tournament, one of the most competitive of the season, saw Green River students demonstrating exceptional skills in public speaking, debate, and drama. The team was able to secure a 1st place finish in small schools and a 3rd place finish overall.

Savery English captured 1st place in Oratory, showcasing her ability to engage and persuade with a powerful and well-delivered speech.

Shyann Halter followed closely behind, finishing 6th in Oratory, earning recognition for her strong and compelling performance.

Silas Chetterbock finished 5th in Extemporaneous Speaking, demonstrating his ability to think on his feet and respond effectively to complex, current-event topics.

Madison Korkow secured 5th place in Informative Speaking, where she provided clear, insightful, and well-researched information on color theory.

Lillynee Janota claimed 4th in Dramatic Interpretation, impressing judges with her emotional depth and dynamic presentation.

Spencer and Georgia Morrell placed 4th in Duo Interpretation, combining chemistry and storytelling to deliver a memorable and impactful performance.

MaKynzee Bagshaw and Emma Johnson placed 3rd in Public Forum Debate, where they skillfully argued both sides of a contentious issue with poise and clarity.

Head coach Jericho Morrell expressed immense pride in the team’s performance, recognizing the combination of hard work, skill, and teamwork they performed with.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Our students demonstrated not only skill and hard work, but also the perseverance and teamwork that are so important in this activity. We’re proud to see their dedication pay off at such a prestigious event,” he said.

Green River’s Speech and Debate team continues to build momentum as the season progresses, with several members placing in the top ranks at this highly competitive tournament. The team is now preparing for upcoming regional and state competitions, where they aim to further showcase their talent and represent Green River High School with pride.

The GRHS Speech and Debate team is preparing for their upcoming local tournament that will bring 16 teams with over 400 entries. They are still trying to recruit judges and can use donations for their hospitality room, where they feed all of the judges, coaches and bus drivers. If you are interested in helping out, please contact Jericho Morrell at jericho.morrell@swcsd2.org. No prior experience with judging is required.