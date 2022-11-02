GRHS Speech and Debate Seeks Judges for Home Tournament

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Speech and Debate will be hosting the 20th annual Green River Rendezvous Speech and Debate Tournament on November 18 and 19, in which they will need to cover over 800 slots for judges.

The team is asking for the community’s help in filling these positions to make the tournament a success. They will be hosting about 20 schools, and as many as 500 students will be attending.

“We are excited and nervous to meet this challenge, but we cannot do it alone and the success of this endeavor is entirely dependent on parent and community help. Please consider helping out our kids and showing off our community by volunteering as many rounds of judging as you can,” GRHS Speech and Debate head coach Dan Parson said.

No experience is needed to be a judge, and the only qualification necessary is to have graduated high school.

For those interested, fill out this form and select the time slots that work best for you.

Judges will be able to access the judge’s lounge where there will be free meals, snacks, and drinks throughout the duration of the tournament.

The tournament will be offering thirteen different events: Drama, Poetry, Duet, Humor, Oratory, Extemporaneous Speaking, Congressional Debate, Informative, Program Oral Interpretation, Lincoln-Douglas Debate, Public Forum Debate and Cross-Examination Debate.

“Whether you are free to help with just one round (approximately 1-1/2 hours) or several rounds, we would be grateful for any assistance you can offer,” Parson said. “In all truthfulness, judging is actually a very pleasant and rewarding experience and anyone can be a judge.”

If you have any questions please contact Parson at 307-871-3056.