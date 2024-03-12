GRHS Speech and Debate Takes 2nd at State

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School speech and debate team claimed a second place finish at the 3A state tournament this past weekend in Cheyenne.

While the team was working towards a championship title, head coach Jericho Morrell said he is proud of the team’s hard work this season.

“I am very proud of how the team performed at state,” he said. “It was very nice to watch the team act as a team at this event. They were very supportive of each other. Through the highs and lows that are the state tournament, they were there for each other.”

For the Wolves in Extemp, MaKynzee Bagshaw took sixth overall, and first in 3A, and James Leffers took second in 3A. In Humor, Spencer Morrell took sixth overall and third in 3A. In Lincoln-Douglas Debate, Kaylee Noyes placed third overall and second in 3A. In Poetry, Jasper Kennah took first place in 3A and overall. Also in Poetry, Bekalyn Swett placed sixth overall. Lastly, Sariah Maez and MaKynzee Bagshaw placed third in 3A in Public Forum Debate.

“We had several stand out performances, which included Jasper Kennah taking first overall in Poetry. This means that he was not only first in 3A but first in the whole state,” Morrell said.

The Wolves put in a lot of work throughout the season, which not only shows in their state performance, but also in the large number of GRHS national qualifiers. Morrell said they are taking at least 13 competitors to the National tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, in June. They qualified for this tournament by placing at the District tournament.

“I have seen so much growth in the team this year. I cannot even speak on all of the growth that has occurred over the year,” Morrell said, pointing to the accomplishments of one team member in particular who advanced at the tournament for the first time in her speech and debate career.

“One of the people that has shown a lot of growth this year, and I have spoken of her before, is Bethany Farmer. She has come a long way and I wish that I had her for one more year,” Morrell said. “She had never broken in her events, then in the last two tournaments, she broke in her main event and in another event that she was only able to try once.”

Morrell, a first year head coach for the Wolves, said this team was a great first team to coach. He feels as though they have taught him a lot, and he believes the future is bright with these kids.

“I have loved working with these young adults this year. I could not have asked for a better team to work with. They are amazing and I look forward to working with them in the future. They have taught me so much, I feel as if I have learned more from them than they have learned from me,” Morrell said. “If anyone ever fears for our future, they should come and watch, better yet judge, these young adults at one of their competitions. That fear would go away. The future is in great hands.”