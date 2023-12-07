GRHS Speech and Debate Team To Host Meet This Week

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Speech and Debate team will be hosting their only home meet of the season this weekend. Around 400 students will be involved in the competition with 14 schools coming to the event.

Green River is ranked in the top five in the state according to the National Speech and Debate Association. They have earned two first place finishes as well as a second-place finish so far.

Coach Jericho Morrell and three of his students on the speech and debate team sat down with Al Harris on his “Let’s Talk” program on KUGR 104.9 FM/1490 AM, and talked about the team, the season, and some of their own experiences with the team.

“First-year coach! Is it exciting, intimidating, scary,” Harris asked.

“It’s all those wrapped together,” Morrell responded. “I did all four years of speech and debate in high school and when Dan Parson, the former coach announced that he was retiring, he asked me to apply,” said Morrell when asked how he got into coaching.

Later during the interview, the students spoke about their season officially lasting from October to the end of March. Still, they also have Nationals at the beginning of June and many students start working on their material in September. This ends up being a year-long activity for the team.

Surprisingly with how long each season is the team will usually only have one home meet each year and this weekend will be the Wolves one time at home and Jericho’s first home meet as the head coach. Will all this they are looking for some volunteers to help the event run smoothly.

The team requires judges for their home meet. They are asking for volunteers from the community. If you would like to volunteer, you can contact Morrell at jericho.morrell@swcsd2.org or call him at (307) 871-7040.