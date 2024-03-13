GRHS’ Stone Rubeck Signs To Play Soccer In South Dakota

GREEN RIVER – Stone Rubeck signed his letter of intent to play soccer with the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers Tuesday. Rubeck has been playing soccer since he was eight years old and will continue playing in college as a midfielder.

Rubeck said his favorite memory of soccer is when the GRHS soccer team last year lost their first game at state but battled back and won the rest of their games at the tournament to place fifth. He expressed that reaching that feat with the seniors last year was what made it important to him.

“Sharing the memories with the seniors that graduated last year was pretty special.” Advertisement - Story continues below... – Stone Rubeck

Rubeck chose the Hardrockers because he wants to major in civil engineering and the school has a great engineering program. He also said how he wanted to attend a school that was out of Wyoming to “try something new and get a new location.”

Rubeck said that if he could give his younger self advice in soccer it would be to have fun because he used to get mad when his team was not winning but now he loves the sport even more he wants to play college soccer because “it is just so fun to play the game.”

Check out some photos from Rubeck’s signing here.