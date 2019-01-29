GRHS Student Artwork on Display at the Sweetwater County Library

GREEN RIVER– Artwork from students at Green River High School is currently on display at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. The exhibit features the work of 19 students and includes both 2D drawings and paintings and 3D sculptures.

The artwork will be on display through February 28.

Students included in the exhibit are: Kiera Edmonds, Kaylee Carson, Ashley Jensen, Shelby McFadden, Kimberly Peterson, Olivia Nielsen, Heidi Lietzau, Cassidy Gomez, Nina Dodd, Aurora Wiekhorst, Levi Hern, Emily Forester, Laurence Leahy, Denver Sample, Ashlie Gold, Tommy Clark, Ashlie Childress, Ryan Hoffman, and Tori Green.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Sweetwater County Library System welcomes artists to apply to display their own creative work at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs or the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. For more information, contact Debora Soule at 362-6212.