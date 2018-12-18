GRHS Student Council Collects Donations for YWCA of Sweetwater County

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Student Council is showing Christmas spirit by collecting items throughout the week to donate to the YWCA of Sweetwater County.

The GRHS students and staff are bringing in items to donate, and the community can get involved as well.

Student body president Hailey Finstad said the student council has been donating to the women’s shelter for a few years now. They made the decision to give donations to the women’s shelter after discussing where the donations would be the most successful and helpful.

“Not many people know about the shelter. These women are extremely courageous and need help no matter what their situation is,” Finstad said. “We are proud to be able to donate to the women’s shelter, and we hope we can continue this tradition and make a difference in these women’s lives.”

In addition to donating items, GRHS is also celebrating Christmas with dress up days all week. Monday’s dress up day was Pajamas, and the collection item was make-up. The remaining dress up days and corresponding collection days are as follows:

Tuesday, December 18



Dress Up Day: Christmas Character

Collection Item: Warm clothes

Wednesday, December 19

Dress Up Day: Christmas Colors

Collection Item: Socks

Thursday, December 20

Dress Up Day: Ugly Sweater

Collection Item: Toiletries

Friday, December 21